ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Gap Down to $687.42

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $687.42, but opened at $648.00. ASML shares last traded at $645.96, with a volume of 11,446 shares changing hands.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. AlphaValue cut shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $850.00.

Get ASML alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $267.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $769.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $787.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,127,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

About ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.