American Century Companies Inc. Purchases Shares of 486,689 European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 486,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,632,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.76% of European Wax Center at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,185,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,495,000. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $86,570,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

European Wax Center stock opened at $23.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. European Wax Center Inc has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $34.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.94.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that European Wax Center Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.