1,026 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na bought a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,722,000 after purchasing an additional 20,466 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 187,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,795,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,355,000 after purchasing an additional 56,687 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Equifax by 15.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EFX opened at $226.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.87 and a 52-week high of $300.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.61%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.00.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

