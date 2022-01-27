Zacks: Brokerages Expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will report earnings of $2.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.39. Synopsys reported earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $7.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Synopsys.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.00.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $288.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $344.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.30. Synopsys has a one year low of $217.69 and a one year high of $377.60.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synopsys (SNPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.