Bokf Na Invests $246,000 in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Bokf Na bought a new position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,518,000 after acquiring an additional 423,164 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

PUK opened at $34.02 on Thursday. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.41.

Several research firms have recently commented on PUK. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

