Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)’s share price rose 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.02 and last traded at $24.85. Approximately 4,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 276,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.34.

CAJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.35.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Canon had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canon Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Canon by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 838,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,974,000 after buying an additional 84,955 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Canon by 96.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canon in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Canon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Canon by 18.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,679 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canon Company Profile (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

