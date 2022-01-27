Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) fell 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $112.13 and last traded at $112.62. 12,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,261,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.69.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

