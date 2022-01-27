ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 30 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 30 price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 price objective on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price objective on ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 38 target price on ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays set a CHF 36 price objective on ABB in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 target price on ABB in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 34.13.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.