Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Trading Down 6.4%

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) dropped 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.90 and last traded at $69.90. Approximately 8,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,719,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.66.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.16.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,460,013,000 after buying an additional 1,495,404 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,200,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,448,000 after buying an additional 955,854 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,679,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,680,000 after buying an additional 936,245 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $215,335,000 after buying an additional 604,182 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,969,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,771,000 after buying an additional 383,649 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

