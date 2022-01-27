Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Shares Gap Down to $27.34

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.34, but opened at $25.96. Expensify shares last traded at $25.77, with a volume of 2,694 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expensify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Get Expensify alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.60.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $37.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that Expensify Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Expensify stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Expensify Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.