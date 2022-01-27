Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Trading Down 6.1%

Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $87.20 and last traded at $87.26. 6,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,680,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.93.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.97.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

