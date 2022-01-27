Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC downgraded Gatos Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

GATO stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. Gatos Silver has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.95.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Gatos Silver by 217.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Gatos Silver by 87.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

