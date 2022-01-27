The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€124.00” Price Target for Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €124.00 ($140.91) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €105.00 ($119.32).

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of SAN opened at €91.94 ($104.48) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €88.26 and a 200 day moving average price of €86.79. Sanofi has a 12-month low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a 12-month high of €92.97 ($105.65).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.