AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 10,881 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,881 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCMP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,117,000 after purchasing an additional 286,274 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,032,000. Southernsun Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,637,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,020,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 305,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,670,000 after purchasing an additional 105,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total transaction of $3,715,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $5,119,386.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.63.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $176.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -74.12 and a beta of 1.20. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $311.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.50 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is -77.31%.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

