Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RLX. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in RLX Technology by 23.1% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RLX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLX Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLX Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

RLX stock opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 23.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RLX Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $27.48.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $260.22 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX).

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.