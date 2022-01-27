California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 335 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of MSA Safety worth $12,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 35.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter worth $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 59.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 22.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total transaction of $8,519,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 5,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total value of $785,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,270 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,182 over the last ninety days. 6.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

MSA stock opened at $134.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.12. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $132.35 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.34 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

