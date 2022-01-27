AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 8,871 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,217 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,871 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 47.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 18.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 8,801.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $106,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,787 shares of company stock valued at $712,346. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of UMBF opened at $96.19 on Thursday. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $112.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

See Also: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.