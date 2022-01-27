Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $563,000 Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rogers were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Rogers by 4.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Rogers by 3.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers by 4.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Rogers by 7.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Rogers by 21.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CJS Securities cut shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.20.

ROG stock opened at $272.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.11. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $155.42 and a 1 year high of $274.17.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.15 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.