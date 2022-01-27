Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Rubius Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($2.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS.

RUBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,930,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,730,000 after buying an additional 237,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,302,000 after buying an additional 48,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,148,000 after buying an additional 143,801 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 82.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,651,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after buying an additional 1,200,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 280.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,440,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,568,000 after buying an additional 1,798,409 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RUBY opened at $6.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $38.71. The company has a market capitalization of $625.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $16.34.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

