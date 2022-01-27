PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $109.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.54.

Shares of PCAR opened at $93.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.95. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $101.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in PACCAR by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

