PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $109.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.43% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.54.
Shares of PCAR opened at $93.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.95. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $101.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98.
In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in PACCAR by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
