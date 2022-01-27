Barclays Increases HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target to GBX 615

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 615 ($8.30) in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($7.15) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.38) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 590 ($7.96) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.75) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.34) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 513.92 ($6.93).

HSBA opened at GBX 537.70 ($7.25) on Wednesday. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 540 ($7.29). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 459.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 424.01. The stock has a market cap of £109.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 38,653 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.86) per share, for a total transaction of £167,754.02 ($226,327.60).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

