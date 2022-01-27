Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €190.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €190.00 ($215.91) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($215.91) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($221.59) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($186.36) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($179.55) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €163.73 ($186.05).

Shares of WCH opened at €127.15 ($144.49) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €102.60 ($116.59) and a 12 month high of €174.75 ($198.58). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €144.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is €144.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.30.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

