California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Beyond Meat worth $12,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 154.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 25,623.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BYND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.19.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $60.18 on Thursday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.58 and a 12 month high of $203.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average of $96.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 12.92. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 1.57.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $106.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.