California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,637 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of KBR worth $12,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in KBR by 23.4% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP grew its position in KBR by 21.2% in the second quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 274,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 48,063 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in KBR by 216.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,560 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in KBR by 81.8% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its position in KBR by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 128,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KBR alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

Shares of KBR opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average of $42.34. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $28.43 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -182.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.33%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.