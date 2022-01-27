Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Globus Medical worth $13,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $562,378,000 after purchasing an additional 155,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,046 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $164,367,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 106.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,420,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,946,000 after purchasing an additional 731,127 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $104,267,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 24.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,368,000 after acquiring an additional 249,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

GMED stock opened at $65.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.26 and a 200-day moving average of $75.58. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.07.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

