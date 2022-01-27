California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,273 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of EQT worth $12,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in EQT by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,417 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $13,539,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in EQT by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 566,202 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in EQT by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,588,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,207,000 after purchasing an additional 543,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,046,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 527,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

EQT opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $24.83.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

