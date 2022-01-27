Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 354.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNW opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

