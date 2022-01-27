AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 4,223 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CDNA. TheStreet cut shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $37.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.23 and a beta of 0.58. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $96.88.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $494,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.34 per share, for a total transaction of $211,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 33,219 shares of company stock worth $1,491,540 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.