California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,297 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,359 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Glacier Bancorp worth $11,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $53.85 on Thursday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.34 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GBCI. DA Davidson raised their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

