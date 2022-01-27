California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of National Instruments worth $11,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 379.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NATI stock opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.52. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.08 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. National Instruments’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.01%.

In other news, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $98,658.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $399,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.