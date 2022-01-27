Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,236,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 499,542 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Southern Copper worth $69,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 27,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 3.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 185.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,511,000. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 4.6% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.93.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $64.61 on Thursday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

