US Bancorp DE Sells 2,436 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.56% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 155,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4,743.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 103,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 100,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GBF stock opened at $118.43 on Thursday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $116.49 and a 12-month high of $124.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.89 and its 200 day moving average is $122.09.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

