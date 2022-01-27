Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $63.98 Million Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,964 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 68,052 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Signature Bank worth $63,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 303,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,775,000 after acquiring an additional 128,699 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $305.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $157.76 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $327.44 and a 200-day moving average of $291.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBNY. Stephens raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.54.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

