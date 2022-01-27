Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BCC opened at $72.38 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $45.83 and a one year high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.07.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 3.34%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCC. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

