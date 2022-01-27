Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $263,000 Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after buying an additional 46,751 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,235,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

EPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $47.33 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $543.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

