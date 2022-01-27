Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,005 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realogy were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realogy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Realogy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Realogy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Realogy by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period.

Shares of RLGY stock opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Realogy had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realogy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

