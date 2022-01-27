Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Global Water Resources worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GWRS opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $330.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.29, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $21.25.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 6.22%. Analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 207.16%.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $161,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,875 shares of company stock worth $178,043 in the last 90 days. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GWRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

