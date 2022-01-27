Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $282,000 in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 51,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 30,122 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,310,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,208,000 after buying an additional 583,873 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,676,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after buying an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

Shares of HL stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. Hecla Mining’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -18.75%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

