Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $905,000 Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,287 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.08% of Brookline Bancorp worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 62,666 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 9.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 53.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 26,558 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 15.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,822 shares of company stock valued at $113,082. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.74. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.