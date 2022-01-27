Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

In other news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NYSE:VSCO opened at $53.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Victoria's Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

