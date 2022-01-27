Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,150 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Harpoon Therapeutics worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HARP. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 704.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 91,656 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,713,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

HARP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.03.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 397.64% and a negative return on equity of 69.97%. The business had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

