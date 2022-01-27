Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $105.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.38.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $98.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

