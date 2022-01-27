Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.01 Billion Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,125,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 87,468 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.4% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,008,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $159.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.06.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

