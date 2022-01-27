Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,676,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,878,000 after buying an additional 628,089 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,670,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,598,000 after buying an additional 931,553 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,657,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,479,000 after buying an additional 708,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,184,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,371,000 after buying an additional 308,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,205,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,801,000 after buying an additional 132,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAZ opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.52. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.97 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.63%.

In related news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LAZ shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lazard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

