Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 2,590 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 410.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 360.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 26,634 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,323,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,351,000 after acquiring an additional 47,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,574,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMK opened at $60.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.17. Weis Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $68.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.66.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

In other news, CFO Michael T. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of Weis Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

