Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Position Lowered by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingevity by 46.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Ingevity by 113.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ingevity by 11.5% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the third quarter worth about $228,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $66.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.64. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $63.43 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The company had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NGVT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

