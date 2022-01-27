Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $178.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $164.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

