Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $215.01.

NYSE BABA opened at $113.37 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $307.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.63.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

