LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Boosts Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Price Target to $26.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) had its price objective increased by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
CKPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ CKPT opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.51.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CKPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 35.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $466,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 37.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 76,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.
About Checkpoint Therapeutics
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
