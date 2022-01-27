LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Boosts Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Price Target to $26.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) had its price objective increased by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CKPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CKPT opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.42% and a negative net margin of 13,311.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CKPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 35.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $466,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 37.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 76,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

