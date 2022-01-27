Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys 7,826 Shares

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 7,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,651.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

On Wednesday, January 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 127 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,714.50.

On Friday, January 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 20,497 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $281,833.75.

On Wednesday, January 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 25,588 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $362,070.20.

On Tuesday, January 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 1,354 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $19,294.50.

On Wednesday, December 15th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 91,247 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,225,447.21.

On Monday, December 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 36,527 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $492,749.23.

Shares of ALTG opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $444.02 million, a PE ratio of -17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.82. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.10 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ALTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alta Equipment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTG. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.